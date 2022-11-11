Florence Pugh Just Left a Flirty Comment on Ex Zach Braff’s Instagram & We’re Dying to Know What it Means

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff began dating back in 2019, and though the duo – who have a 21-year age difference – seemed to be going strong for almost three years, the couple broke things off earlier this year. Most recently, however, on Nov 10, Pugh made a cheeky comment on Braff’s Instagram that might suggest that things aren’t over just yet.

“Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me,” Braff wrote in his post’s caption, featuring a collage of him and former Scrubs costar Donald Faison. “ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!”

Pugh, cheeky as ever, commented, “I’m deffo bidding on this.”

“@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…,” Braff replied minutes later.

Another Instagram user commented, “@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you’re flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍” In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: “😐,” People reported. We’re begging both of you, what does this mean?!

Pugh announced their breakup in an August interview with Harper's Bazaar, revealing that they kept it private because of the hate their relationship had received in the past.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

With all the chaos that’s taken over the Don’t Worry Darling star’s life recently, we’re starting to think that some flirting and a possible budding relationship could be great for her. After all, love could be a great distraction. I guess we’ll have to wait and see about the next chapter!

