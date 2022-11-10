Kate Moss Confidently Freed the Nipple in Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Supermodel Icon Status

Kate Moss is proving that what’s old is new again when it comes to fashion trends. In the early days of her career, she made the nearly naked dress a must-have on the red carpet — and now, the 48-year-old supermodel is bringing it back.

On Wednesday at a party for Diet Coke, where she is the brand’s creative director, Moss wore a very sheer silver-and-black gown with a very plunging neckline. It flaunted her beautiful curves and her black panties underneath. It’s another free-the-nipple moment that has been all the rage in fashion lately, and Moss wore it well. She accessorized the racy look with a long, black jacket, platform heels, and a silver clutch. With a fresh, clean makeup look, her long hair in loose curls tied the entire ensemble together.

Kate Moss in her sheer black gown. WM/MEGA.

She talked about the iconic sheer moment she created in 1993, sharing with British Vogue that it was a happy accident. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came the next day in the newspaper. It was the flash that made it look naked,” she explained. “Good dress, good night.”

This is the second time Moss went for a see-through look this month. She recently showed up to the Wall Street Journal‘s annual Innovator Awards in New York City in a chartreuse gown with black panties underneath. Moss is continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion even in her 40s — and we absolutely love it.

