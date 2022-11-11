If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This article contains possible spoilers for Dangerous Liaisons episode 2, “Secrets.”

All’s fair in love and war as they say, and when it comes to Dangerous Liaisons lead couple, Camille (Alice Englert) and Valmont (Nicholas Denton), war seems to be their favorite kind of aphrodisiac. In the first episode, Camille learned of Valmont’s betrayal. Seems her ex-lover has been sleeping with everyone in France. But come on, Camille, he really loves you. He’s just telling them he loves them, so he can take their money. Awww. How sweet. In the upcoming second episode of the season, Camille and Geneviève (Lesley Manville) have joined forces, and Geneviève offers up some valuable advice to young, heart-broken, but out for revenge Camille. Ruh-roh, Valmont, what’s worse than one ex? Two. Two exes. You’ve got double trouble coming for you, Vallie. And they’re like really plotting against you.

In an exclusive video sneak peek, Geneviève reminds Camille that she is now a guest in her house and entitled to the power that comes with that. Oh to be randomly adopted by your ex’s secret, rich ex-lover. Camille is truly living the French Revolution dream. She tells Camille that her real power lies in finding out other people’s secrets, and using them to her advantage. Geneviève delivers the most epic speech to Camille that you’ll want to watch yourself on repeat. Camille listens carefully, while she seems to be receiving a rejuvenating skin care arm massage from Geneviève. It’s not sexual though, it’s just skin care. Or maybe it’s sexual. This is Dangerous Liaisons, after all.

To hear all about Dangerous Liaisons from stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton, check out their video interview with SheKnows here. They reveal just how well they do and don’t know each other, and there might be some amazing dance impersonations performed as well.

Watch the exclusive video clip to get a nice feminist jolt of serotonin! Sorry Valmont, Team Camille for now. Dangerous Liaisons airs Sunday, November 13 on Starz.

