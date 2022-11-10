Denise Richards Knows Exactly How to Tease Her Fans With Dangerously Sheer, Barely-There Swimsuit Photo

The great news about Denise Richards joining OnlyFans is that she’s been cranking out the content to keep her subscribers happy. She’s been teasing some of the super sexy photos on her Instagram account to perhaps entice more of her followers to join her on the other platform.

This time around she shows off stunning black-and-white images from a recent photo shoot with photographer Sonny Matson. (See the photos HERE.) The 51-year-old actress is wearing a sheer bathing suit that plunges down the front and has patchwork fabric to add an alluring element to the already daring outfit. Richards’ hair is artfully tousled and her eyes pop behind bold lashes and smoky eye makeup. She’s going full-glam with this look, calling it a “fun sexy shoot.”

Denise Richards is becoming an expert at content creation. https://t.co/vESwkS4D6Z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 29, 2022

Richards got candid earlier this year about the challenges of being married to her first husband, Charlie Sheen. She revealed on the Divorced Not Dead podcast that “the behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there.” She added, “It’s very funny because a lot of people think on the outside, things are great.”

The former couple also sparred in the media over their 18-year-old daughter Sam’s decision to join OnlyFans. Sheen opposed the idea while Richards decided to join her oldest daughter in solitary. She told Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” With both mom and daughter successfully sharing content on the adult platform, it seems like Sheen’s opinion doesn’t matter at this moment.

