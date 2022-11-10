One of Jennifer Aniston’s Famous Exes Slid Into Her Instagram Comment Section After Steamy Photoshoot Reveal

There’s something to be said about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s friendship years after their divorce — they are genuinely supportive of each other. The latest public display of friendship came with The Morning Show star’s stunning photos from her Allure cover shoot.

The Instagram post showed super sizzling snapshots of Aniston in a profile view showing off her fit physique and almost-nude body under a very revealing black dress. (See the photos HERE.) She captioned the carousel, “End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue.” Theroux approved of his ex’s photos giving her a fist bump and a red heart emoji in the comments. Fans also chimed under his comment to give their opinion as well.

One user wrote, “are you okay?” to The Leftovers actor. Another added, “We stan a healthy post-relationship.” However, it was Sara Foster who wrote what we were all thinking when we saw her out-of-this-world photos. She wrote, “Someone should check on your ex’s today.” Well, we know how Theroux feels about it — should we check on Brad Pitt, too?

The former couple has never revealed the reasons behind their divorce, but they both have continued to speak highly about each other. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can, not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard,” Theroux shared with Esquire in 2021. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

