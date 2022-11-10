Gisele Bündchen Made a Big Real Estate Move That Gives Her a ‘Nearly Direct View’ of Ex Tom Brady’s Miami Mansion

Now that Gisele Bündchen is officially divorced from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage, she’s making real estate moves that don’t take her too far from her ex-husband. The secret deal also has been in the works for a while, which seems to confirm those rumors that the 42-year-old supermodel was ready to move on ahead of the NFL star.

Bündchen is now the proud owner of an $11.5 million Miami Beach estate that is just across the water from Brady’s Indian Creek Island home, which is still under construction. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” a source shared with Page Six.

Gisele Bündchen’s new $11.5 million Miami Beach home. MEGA.

Her new 6,600-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on a gorgeous 18,400-square-foot lot right on the water. Bündchen will enjoy the A-list amenities as well, including the gym, a screening room, a stunning pool, and a playroom for her two kids with Brady, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The estate is tucked away on “a private cul-de-sac,” so she won’t have to worry about the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

The insider also noted that Bündchen was “actively looking” at real estate long before the public caught wind of her marital troubles with Brady. They believe it “indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on” long before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had time to process the demise of his union. In addition to this residential property, Bündchen also purchased a smaller Surfside, Florida home that she’s in the process of remodeling for her office space. So, she’s planting roots in Miami, but she’s doing it without Brady by her side.

