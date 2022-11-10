Kim Kardashian’s Reason for Wearing the Marilyn Monroe Dress Proves That Their Careers Were Very Similar in Many Ways

Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s historic dress at the Met Gala this year was definitely a fashion moment. While there was plenty of controversy surrounding her attire, the SKIMS founder had a very emotional reason for wanting to wear something from the Hollywood icon’s closet.

On the Thursday, Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed in her confessional what she adored most about Monroe. “I love that Marilyn was a normal girl that figured it out and became the most famous woman in the entire world,” she explained to the camera. “It’s just fascinating.”

Off-camera, a producer was heard remarking, “That sounds like someone we know.”

She mischievously replied, “Who?”

While many old Hollywood purists would argue that Kim is nothing like Monroe, there are similarities in their love lives and how the public perceived them. (For starters, they both posed for Playboy.) It’s only natural for the 42-year-old reality star to feel drawn to the late actress and feel a kinship with her — their level of fame is something only a few people achieve in their lifetime.

Kim, like Monroe, was THE star of the night in the same dress. Monroe wore the nude gown in 1962 to sing a very sexy version of “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Sixty years later, the dress made it to the Met Gala on Kim’s body with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson by her side. She reportedly worked out for weeks to fit into the dress and dyed her hair blonde, which left some Kardashian fans upset at her nod to toxic diet culture. However, Kim knew she was going to stir up trouble with her Met Gala appearance and she noted, “I get that.” She just shrugged it off and made sure to enjoy her own iconic Marilyn Monroe moment. Related story Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Showstopping Curves & Glowing Skin in These Skintight SKIMS Looks

