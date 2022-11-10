Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Secretly Bought This Nearly $30 Million Renowned Mansion With Zen Landscape Design

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have done it again and taken their real estate portfolio up a notch with an exquisite Bel Air mansion. The couple has mainly kept their house-flipping hobby to the Montecito and Beverly Hills areas over the last decade, so this historic house by midcentury modern architect, Richard Neutra, is outside of the box for them.

They spent $29 million in an off-market deal to buy the 1955-built estate known as the Brown-Sidney House. The 3,795-square-foot contemporary home feature three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on over three quarters of an acre of land — and it has a fashion industry history. Designer Tom Ford bought the home in 1997 for $2 million and restored it, along with architects at Marmol Radziner to its former glory. (See the photos HERE.) He sold it in 2019 for $20 million to a hedge fund trader, who in turn sold it to DeGeneres and de Rossi.

An aerial view of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s new Bel Air home. Apple Maps.

The property has stunning views as it is perched on the hillside with Zen-garden landscaping. There is a pool and cabana in the backyard, but the home hasn’t been publicly listed for decades (those multi-millionaires and billionaires love their private sales). The Marmol Radziner website gives a few clues and images of the work they did with Ford, noting that the renovations “encompassed construction and landscape architecture to provide a comprehensive update to the original design of the home. A palette of muted browns and grays, including dark brown casework throughout the home unifies the interior spaces outfitted with modern amenities.”

It’s unclear if DeGeneres and de Rossi will reside here since they’ve made Montecito their home base for quite a while now. It’s also unknown if the estate needs a refresh after Ford’s massive facelift in the late 1990s. This is a property to keep an eye on because the power couple love to flip a home — and this one could bring them a massive profit in the future.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.