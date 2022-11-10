Elizabeth Hurley Looks Sun-Kissed & Glowing in Exclusive Clip From Upcoming Rom-Com Christmas in Paradise

Elizabeth Hurley is ushering in the holiday season by spending Christmas at the beach. Her hilarious follow-up film, Christmas in Paradise, picks up from last year’s success, Father Christmas is Back — Joanna, played by Hurley, and her sisters are bringing some comedic chaos while coming together during times of crisis.

In this exclusive SheKnows clip from the holiday movie, Hurley’s character arrives in Nevis with sisters Paulina (Naomi Frederick) and Caroline (Nathalie Cox) when their father James Christmas, played by Kelsey Grammar, is missing after breaking up with his fiancée. The women track him down in a beachside yoga class in hopes of nursing his broken heart and bringing him back to England for Christmas — but it turns out dad has a secret of his own. (And did we mention Billy Ray Cyrus has a supporting role and adds some soulful music to the film?)

Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox, and Naomi Frederick star in Christmas in Paradise. Clive Hendrickson.

Hurley looks stunning in the clip, wearing a multicolored sunhat paired with a plunging purple dress that shows off her gorgeous curves. The high-cut slit of the design also flaunts her long legs and fit physique as her sun-kissed glow radiates in the sunlight. It will make you want to book your next holiday vacation in the Caribbean — forget a white Christmas, make it a beach Christmas!

Christmas in Paradise will heat up movie theaters on Nov. 11. The film will also be available On Demand, Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on Nov. 15, so you have no excuse to miss Hurley showing off her comedic talents, her love of a sizzling bikini, and her warm heart in this delightful holiday fare.

Before you go, click here to see which artists just released new music in time for the holidays.