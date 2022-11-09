Alessandra Ambrosio Rocked a Cheeky Blue Bikini While Giving Us a Winking Reminder That It’s ‘Sweater Weather’ Season

Alessandra Ambrosio is giving her followers a mixed-message weather update — and it’s perfect for a California fall day. When the sun is up, the supermodel is ready with her bikini, but just as the sun dips over the Pacific Ocean — it’s officially “sweater weather.”

The 41-year-old fashion icon looked gorgeous in her powder-blue bikini bottoms, giving her followers a cheeky view from behind. (See the photos HERE.) She wore a sunflower-yellow sweater on top and turned to give the camera a soulful stare. The waves in the ocean crashed in the distance as the golden light of sunset glowed on her skin and created the perfect spotlight for the perfect beachy curls in her hair. If you look really carefully, you can spot a tiny hint of a tattoo peeping out of her bikini. Ambrosio looks stunning in the entire carousel of snapshots that will have you planning your next vacation to Malibu.

Alessandra Ambrosio is absolutely glowing in these pictures during her European vacation. ☀️ https://t.co/RPEt3pB8sr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 18, 2022

Ambrosio lives by the motto “forever on vacation,” which is how she approaches her life and her career. “I want to feel like I love what I’m doing and I’m in the moment doing something for others to feel better, but also for me to feel good and feel complete,” she told Forbes. “That’s what I think for women out there or businesspeople – do something that you believe in and that you enjoy because life is happening now, so if you don’t enjoy it now, when are you going to enjoy?”

It’s a great way for the former Victoria’s Secret model to make a day at the beach completely relaxing while adding in a dash of work. She’s definitely living up to her stellar supermodel reputation.

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.