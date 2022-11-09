Melania Trump Reportedly Advised Donald Trump on This Key Midterms Race — & He’s Apparently Blaming Her After Stunning Loss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump isn’t having the best day after Tuesday’s midterm election results did not go in his favor. Many of the candidates he endorsed, including Dr. Oz for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, lost their bids for office — and the former president is reportedly blaming his wife, Melania Trump.

One of the 45th president’s advisers has already blabbed to CNN that he’s “livid” about the outcome, but now, New York Times reporter, and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman is sharing on Twitter that he is “furious” and “is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision.” Let’s rewind for a moment, why does Melania offer political advice to Donald Trump in the first place? She never showed much interest in the topic when she lived in the White House.

Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

The couple’s relationship has always been the source of much speculation from Melania refusing to publicly hold her husband’s hand to reportedly not living in the same residence as Donald Trump in their post-presidential life. It creates even more questions surrounding how supportive Melania is about his likely third run for president — which might be delayed considering the GOP seems to be pivoting away from him.

Pennsylvania was a crucial state for the Republicans to win to gain control of the Senate, and Donald Trump did not listen to anyone. He can blame Melania all he wants, but Haberman noted that the former president had an opportunity to endorse another Republican candidate and instead, he insulted him. “Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally,” she tweeted. It turns out, Donald Trump is his own worst enemy.

