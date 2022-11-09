Elizabeth Hurley Twirls on the Red Carpet in a Form-Fitting Hot Pink Gown That Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves

Nobody rocks a hot-pink outfit the way Elizabeth Hurley does! The 57-year-old actress looked stunning in her gorgeous gown while accepting an award for her work as a global ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign at the ELLE Cancer Ball Charity Dinner in Madrid, Spain.

Wearing a creation by Christian Siriano, the dress had a cold-shoulder design with ruffles of fabric cascading down from the high-neck collar. The gown then curved into her waist and flowed down her long legs, showing off her fit physique. She paired the outfit with hot-pink chandelier earrings, a diamond ring, and a pink clutch. She twirled, smiled, and strutted throughout the video clip — Hurley looked fabulous and confident in the designer gown.

Hurley has proudly worked on raising breast cancer awareness for 27 years after she was personally touched by the disease when her grandmother lost her battle. “She was diagnosed at a time when nobody spoke about it. She didn’t tell us she was sick for a year,” Hurley explained to People. She also noted that her grandmother was “diagnosed at a time when she was embarrassed to even talk to her doctor. It was just taboo.”

Hurley has made a huge difference in many women’s lives by continuing to be a face for Estée Lauder and their fundraising efforts, which have garnered more than $108 million toward cancer research. “Mortality rates have dropped more than 40 percent since 1989, but women are still dying—and that’s why we’re still trying,” she summed up. “Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate. So it’s up to all of us to help find that cure.”

