Meghan Markle Might Be Reviving Her Lifestyle Blog in a Move That Could Rival Goop

Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, she ran a lifestyle blog called, The Tig. It paired nicely with her acting career because she could share her interests in food, fashion, and decor. While the site disappeared in 2017, shortly before her engagement was announced, there are rumblings that Meghan is looking to revive the brand.

She’s attempting to trademark The Tig name via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and it’s currently “under examination,” according to the Daily Mail. Her lawyer, Danielle Weiss, is handling all of the details which include five categories that the Duchess of Sussex is hoping to trademark: “travel, interior design, food preparation, health and ‘wellness,’ and personal relationships.”

Meghan Markle is stepping ever so slightly into the political arena this Election Day. https://t.co/J0qV78mgr7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 8, 2022

It looks like she is going to try and rival a lifestyle space that Gwyneth Paltrow has occupied so well with her Goop website — except add her own Meghan spin. It would be a massive pivot from the work she and Harry have done so far with their Archewell foundation. This would add a more personal touch to her brand and offer her followers an intimate (and curated)look at her life. (And we have to think a return to social media would also be a part of the marketing plan.)

Meghan has filed a trademark for The Tig before, but a royal representative gave a good excuse as to why they made this legal move in 2019. “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her,” they said. This time around, it seems to be for a much different purpose as the Duchess of Sussex defines her career goals outside of the palace walls.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.