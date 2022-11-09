Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Showstopping Curves & Glowing Skin in These Skintight SKIMS Looks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the ensemble, Kim Kardashian knows how to wow, especially in her own SKIMS shapewear.

On Nov 8, Kardashian shared a series of photos from her new SKIMS campaign with the caption, “put her skims on, now she actin like she kim.”

Throughout the photos, we see Kardashian rocking her new Disco bodysuit collection. In the first photo, we see Kardashian wowing in a form-fitting and flattering silver long-sleeve bodysuit, followed by one of her looking radiant in an onyx, sleeveless bodysuit.

Along with a screenshot of the Drake song she quotes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum looked breathtaking in this umber-colored, sleeveless mock neck bodysuit that shows off her sunkissed skin. And she leaves little to the imagination in a cocoa-colored bodysuit. Related story Kim Kardashian Left Little to the Imagination in This Hypnotizing & Curve-Hugging Gown for the CFDA Fashion Awards

Kardashian truly looks like a glowing goddess in these snapshots, and we’re always psyched to see her be a confident Queen in her bestselling line.

Founded by Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019, SKIMS has quickly become the go-to shapewear company for body positivity and size inclusion. With Emma Grede acting as CEO, the CFDA Fashion Award-winning brand is worth over $3 billion as of 2022. Along with supermodels appearing in campaigns, Kardashian herself frequently models the new arrivals.

In a previous interview with We Are Supported By podcast, she explained how her mindset changed about being more confident. She said, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

