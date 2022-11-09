Jennifer Aniston Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous As She Shows Off Her Abs in Barely-There Bikini For Rare Photoshoot

No matter how many years Jennifer Aniston‘s been a household name in Hollywood, she still manages to surprise us. In her latest photoshoot as the cover star of Allure for their December Issue, the Friends alum bared it all – from her clothes to her feelings.

The stunning new pictures, taken by photographer Zoey Grossman, put the movie star‘s sculpted body on full display. In the cover shot, she’s seen wearing a barely-there Chanel bikini that covers only her nipples — all while showing off her green eyes and toned abs.

In another shot, taken from the back, a shirtless Aniston looks to the side and shows off her breasts as well as a Gucci thong. Check out the photos here.

Another look for the photoshoot features Aniston in a gold bra top with baggy Balmain white leather pants and Dior embellished belt with the brand’s name on it. It’s the perfect ensemble for Aniston, who looks so effortlessly confident with her straight caramel long locks and glowy makeup.

She changes up her hair in one of the last looks of the shoot, where her locks are wet and little wild. In the picture, Aniston’s seen smiling looking off to the side wearing a Calle Del Mar bandeau and skirt and a massive MAM ring.

In the feature, the actress opened up about fertility struggles for the very first time and talked about what she's looking for as she gets older. "I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she told the magazine. "That's why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don't fucking care."

We hear you, Jen!

