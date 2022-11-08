Kate Hudson Looks Like a Sun-Soaked Goddess in This Stunning & Color-Shifting Bikini

Kate Hudson just uploaded a photo from her vacation that has everyone doing a double-take. Not only are people loving the gorgeous views, but everyone is obsessing over her stunning bikini photo!

On Nov 7, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared a series of videos and photos from her family vacation to the desert with the caption, “Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr.”

Now, we adore the first photo of her and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa cuddling up in front of a gorgeous skyline, with Hudson glowing in a pair of leggings from Fabletics and a striped white and orange sports bra. But fans are losing it over the second photo of Hudson lounging on a beach chair in a red and orange, color-shifting bikini that shows off her toned figure and glowing skin.

Throughout the post, we get snapshots of her lounging in their suite, Fujikawa and their dog cuddling, their dog enjoying the sun, and their daughter Rani enjoying sweets with her buddy. We get more pics of friends, family, gorgeous scenery, and Hudson showing off her killer muscles with her friend Angie Fletcher.

However, there’s another snapshot that could rival the showstopping bikini pic, and it’s one with the Skeleton Key star wearing only a beige towel (with another wrapped around her head) in a steam room, looking as confident and in her element as ever.

The Oscar-nominated actress is all about wellness, frequently talking about how she works to remain feeling good and confident about herself. In a previous interview with Forbes, she was asked how she thinks people could start feeling comfortable in their own skin. “When I look at women who are not feeling good about themselves, I feel like it starts internally. At some point, we have to realize that no matter what we do on the outside, contentment can only come internally. It is about understanding and feeling good about yourself no matter where you are at.” Related story Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

Before you go, click here to see all of the highest paid women in Hollywood!

