Carmen Electra’s Leggy & Sunkissed Photoshoot Turns Heads Thanks to Her Denim Lingerie Set

Carmen Electra is rending everyone that she’s a confident goddess in her newest, alluring photoshoot. On Nov 4, Electra uploaded a sneak peek of her newest OnlyFans photoshoot with the caption, “you’re out of this world 👽 do you see the alien in the back? 👀 #linkinbio #only #fans.”

In the sunkissed photos, we see Electra looking like a confident goddess in a tiny denim lingerie set along with silver, shining cowboy boots. Along with that, her golden hair cascaded down her arms as she poses with her booty up and long legs firmly planted in the gravel.

Then in the next photo, we see her sitting on top of the rocks, giving fans a better view of her curve-hugging, navy blue bra and high-waisted panties set that perfectly shows off her toned figure.

Electra joined the subscription-based service back in May 2022, around the same time as her 50th birthday. While her page is free, each post is pay per post, leaving fans wanting more.

Soon, she became the top .01% of earners on the site, also influencing fellow Baywatch star Donna D’Errico to join the sight as well.

In a previous interview with OutKick, Electra talked about how much the entertainment industry is changing. "Hollywood is changing. We can look up to women like J.Lo and think, 'Wow, she looks gorgeous. She just got married. She's living her best life.' It's inspiring," she said. "And I want to be inspiring too, hopefully. You should feel comfortable in your own skin and live the life you want to live."

She also added how much OnlyFans has improved her life, saying, “OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved. And I love connecting with my fans.”

