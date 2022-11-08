Donald Trump’s Commitment to Truth Social Is Reportedly Being Put to the Test Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

There is a lot happening right now in Donald Trump’s world: legal cases, a brewing fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his reported 2024 presidential campaign. However, there is one tricky situation that he would probably like to get himself out of — but can’t — when it comes to his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump has a commitment to the site and must “wait for six hours before reposting his messages from social media platform Truth Social on other platforms,” via a regulatory filing obtained by Reuters. Even when Elon Musk invites him back to Twitter (whether we like it or not, it’s happening), the former president is going to have to send out his messages exclusively to Truth Social first to his four million followers. In comparison, Donald Trump had an audience of 88 million people before he was booted off of in January 2021.

According to The Washington Post, Truth Social “is struggling to gain an audience and faces looming financial threats” and Donald Trump is stuck supporting the social media platform. He’s not only “propping it up,” but he also is concerned about his image. The newspaper’s sources shared that Donald Trump “doesn’t want a site so closely associated with his brand to collapse,” especially when he is aiming for the White House again.

Publicly, Donald Trump is promising to stick with Truth Social. “If I choose to run, I will only use Truth,” he told Fox News recently. “When I put out a Truth, it is all over the place.” We will see if he sticks to that pledge, especially when the campaign gets rolling, and all of the other candidates are tweeting away. Donald Trump doesn’t like to be left out of the spotlight.

