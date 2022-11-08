Jennifer Lopez Finally Revealed the Unexpected Way She Rekindled Her Romance With Ben Affleck

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected, everyone has been wondering one thing: “How did this happen?” Well Lopez has her fans questions in mind, because she recently revealed all the details that made Bennifer 2.0 come to be.

In a new interview with Vogue for the magazine’s Dec. 2022 interview, Lopez revealed that her and Affleck reconnected soon after her split with A-Rod. Specifically, Affleck emailed her a heads-up that he had been asked about her in an interview, and her gave a “rave” response. This little interaction apparently led them to fully reconnect, rather than keep the acquaintance relationship they had for years. One email turned to two, and before everyone knew it, they started visiting each other’s homes.

Lopez gushed about the interaction, saying, “Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

She added, “All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. You go through all these relationships and you’re searching and you’re connecting and you’re disconnecting with people and you’re like, ‘God, is this just what life is? A carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride?’ And then it settles.”

Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the set of the romantic film Gigli, sparking a relationship soon after. They got engaged in Nov. 2002, but they ended up breaking up only days before their wedding. In 2021 they reconnected and got engaged for the second time in April 2022. They later eloped in July 2022, along with having a huge wedding a month later at their sprawling Atlanta compound.