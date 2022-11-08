Meghan Markle Is Breaking This Long-Held Royal Protocol for an Important Cause

It’s Election Day in the United States and the midterm elections are important to both the Democratic and Republican parties to see who will gain control of Congress. To make her vote count, Meghan Markle cast her ballot and also broke royal protocol by even slightly stepping into the political arena.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a joyful snapshot on a very rainy day in Los Angeles, wearing a blue Archewell baseball cap, a beige sweater, a blue raincoat, and an “I Voted” sticker on her chest. (See the photo HERE.) The image got the point across, but Meghan also shared a brief message about how to vote in today’s election. “Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote,” the message reads, “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.” There are also helpful hints on voting and what to bring to the polls — and all of the links provided guided the readers to nonpartisan sites.

Kate Middleton reportedly had no issues with Meghan Markle's decision to visit Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/uHOEa3EdSt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 4, 2022

This isn’t the first time Meghan has displayed political activism as a member of the royal family. In 2020, she became the first member of the palace in modern history to vote in a U.S. presidential election, according to People. While she did not disclose who she voted for, it might be pretty easy to guess that she’s not a fan of Donald Trump, who has criticized her in the past.

British royal family members voluntarily choose not to vote in the U.K. elections, but Prince Harry has also voiced his opinions on both sides of the pond on why it’s important to exercise our right to vote. As the couple steps further and further away from their royal life, it will interesting to see if they wade deeper into the political waters.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.