Kim Kardashian Left Little to the Imagination in This Hypnotizing & Curve-Hugging Gown for the CFDA Fashion Awards

Whether it’s on her social media or on the red carpet, Kim Kardashian knows how to highlight her curves (and how to take everyone’s breath away!) And the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards were no different.

On Nov 7, many stars, including Kardashian, were honored for their innovative work in the fashion industry, and in true Kardashian fashion, she came in an ensemble that made everyone do a double take. See the photos below:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Kardashian hypnotized everyone in this see-through, black PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown. With a bustier-style top and transparent bottom, Kardashian showed that she’s always able to push the envelope with fashion. She also wore her own SKIMS underneath the strapless gown to accentuate her killer, shapely body.

Along with her stunning gown, Kardashian went all out with her accessories, hair, and makeup. While she didn’t have any jewelry to match her ensemble, she paired the PVC dress with sheer PVC booties. As for her hair, she slicked back her long, flowing white ‘do to bring attention to her sleek look and sunkissed skin.

Speaking of sunkissed skin, she sported her iconic, highly contoured and highlighted base. She added some fake lashes and a soft smokey eye for her makeup, along with her classic pink pouted lips that were accentuated by the makeup from her makeup artist and CEO of Makeup by Mario.

Now, Kardashian was one of the few people honored at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, specifically her, Co-Founder Jens Grede and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede for their brand SKIMS. They were given the first-ever Innovation Award (and Kardashian previously won the First CFDA Influencer Award back in 2018!)

During her speech, Kardashian highlighted the importance of size inclusivity in the fashion industry, saying, “We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that.”




