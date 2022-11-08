Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jennifer Lopez Made a Rare & Gushing Comment About Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner

Kristyn Burtt
Jennifer Lopez isn’t interested in having a feud with husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. She only has lovely things to say about the Yes Day actress when it comes to their co-parenting life together.

It wouldn’t be shocking to hear that three A-list stars struggle over the idea of parenting Affleck and Garner’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, but Lopez said it’s been a relatively smooth process for them. Telling Vogue that Garner is “an amazing co-parent,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer revealed that the breezy relationship makes it easy for them to “work really well together.” The 53-year-old triple threat wishes she had a similar situation with her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony.

It’s not that they don’t get along, it’s just harder because Anthony doesn’t live in Los Angeles near Lopez and Affleck. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she added. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.” It sounds like she and Affleck have put a lot of thought into how they want to approach their blended family for the sake of their five kids.

Affleck’s engagement to Lopez was reportedly supported by Garner early on because she believed the “relationship has been very stabilizing for him.” A Hollywood Life source noted that it was “a huge weight off Jen’s shoulders because she doesn’t have to worry about Ben anymore.” Garner had been Affleck’s main support system during his sobriety journey and now, that responsibility falls on Lopez’s shoulders. Garner can focus on her kids without having to worry about her ex.

