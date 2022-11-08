Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s Bold & Sheer Take on the LBD Trend Proves She’s an Edgy Goddess

No one could take their eyes off of Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and her eclectic ensemble that perfectly shows off her unique, edgy fashion sense at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

On Nov 7, Emhoff wowed everyone at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards with a dress that truly redefined the typical little black dress. See the photos below:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

Gotham/ Getty.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

While we adore every part of her look, the star of the show is her sheer, black Khaite dress that truly elevates the LBD trend. Throughout the flowing dress, we see her strong body underneath, from her long legs to a side shot of her toned booty.

She ended up pairing the daring, sexy dress with a few unique accessories like a baguette Puppets and Puppets bag with a chocolate chip cookie on the front of it, along with layered Kiko Kistadinov boots.

As for her makeup, Emhoff kept her iconic, bushy brows that perfectly framed the delicate features on her face. She kept her eye makeup simple with dark shadows towards the end of her eyes and the bottom lashes, which only accentuated her green eyes. She contoured her nose, highlighting the tops of her face along with a rosy blush and warm-toned beige lipstick.

To finish off the showstopping look, she let her signature, natural curls down (and we seriously can’t get enough of it!) Related story Kim Kardashian Left Little to the Imagination in This Hypnotizing & Curve-Hugging Gown for the CFDA Fashion Awards

Along with Emhoff, VIP stars like Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, Mariska Hargitay, and more arrived in style to see beloved members of the fashion community receive their honors at this year’s 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Emhoff has quickly become a modern-day fashion icon, but she’s told Harper’s Bazaar how she really feels about being called an icon. “These days, I think it’s harder to feel iconic. I think just with the state of everything, there are less moments where I’m like, wow, I’m doing something iconic, or I’m being the most iconic.”

She added, “But I felt really iconic when I was a kid. I really had a lot of confidence, and I would do things that just felt like I’m the boss b-tch of this world. I think whenever I try to feel iconic, I think back to little Ella and what would she do?”

