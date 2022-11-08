Shakira Is Making a Big Move Across the Globe After Tumultuous Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira is starting a new chapter after her split with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué by making a major move across the globe. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is packing up her life in Barcelona, Spain and moving to Miami, Florida.

The former couple has worked out their custody issues over their two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9. They confirmed the news to TMZ with a statement that shows their unified stance. “We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment,” the statement reads. According to the media outlet’s sources, they came to decision that is “best for the kids” which means Piqué allowing his kids to move to the US “where all the maternal family is.”

Shakira reportedly received some bad news about her ongoing tax issues in Spain. https://t.co/DkSrB326p3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2022

Shakira and her ex announced their split in June after 12 years together and she’s now focused on her career after allowing Piqué to follow his soccer dreams. (This is a very familiar story to anyone following the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce.) “Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead,” she told ELLE this summer. “And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.”

Now, the 45-year-old musician can make her career a priority while getting her boys acclimated to living in Miami after the school year. She still has her Spain tax case looming over her head, but now that she and Piqué have come to an amicable agreement —it’s time for Shakira to put herself first.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who never felt the need to get married.