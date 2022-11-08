Katie Holmes Sparkled in Her Most Daring & Sheer Dress Ever at the CFDA Fashion Awards

It’s no secret that Katie Holmes loves to play around with her style, but it’s seeming like 2022 is unleashing a whole new, bolder side of her that we can’t get over. On Nov 7, stars from all over gathered at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan to be a part of the esteemed CFDA Fashion Awards.

While there were so many awe-inspiring looks, and mesmerizing threads, Holmes’ look was truly one of the best of the best that night. See the photos below!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

The Dawson’s Creek alum took everyone’s breath away when she stepped out in her most daring gown yet: a sheer and dazzling tiered ensemble from Jonathan Simkha, who arrived alongside her to the star-studded event. The show-stopping 1920s-inspired, beaded dress is from Simkha’s Spring 2023 Read-to-Wear collection, and it’s making huge waves already in the fashion community.

Holmes paired the bold, sheer gown with delicate diamond jewelry such as a loose-fitting bracelet, a golden nose ring, and matching earrings. Along with that, she rocked matching shoes and a shining silver clutch that only added another sense of elegance to the look.

As for her makeup, she kept her brows manicured by adding a touch of brown eyeshadow on the crease of her eye and white in the inner corner. Her makeup artist Queen Murphy revealed she got her wispy and long lashes thanks to Lashify Lashes in A12+. She had a dewy glow throughout her face, with a touch of wine cheek tint that matched her dark lips. And she finished the look with a slicked-back bun thanks to hairstylist DJ Quintero.

Yet again, Holmes made sure all eyes were on her with her bold fashion sense, something she loves to experiment with. She previously told Elle, “I try lots of different things. I’m not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great and own it.” Related story Katie Holmes Proved She Can Effortlessly Rock a Bold & Moody Aesthetic in This Head-to-Toe Leather Ensemble

