Brooke Shields’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Henchy Looks All Grown Up & Glamorous at Festive Red Carpet Appearance

Brooke Shields and her youngest daughter, Grier Henchy, made a festive appearance at the premiere of Spirited in New York City on Monday. The mother-daughter duo glammed it up with holiday colors as the 16-year-old now stands about an inch taller than Shields.

The 57-year-old actress wore a sparkly red ensemble in two different tones, giving the outfit a very modern look. Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves and she paired her sophisticated look with gold hoops and chic red lip. Henchy looked so grownup in her trendy monochromatic suit in holiday green. She had the perfect shiny and straight blowout and accessorized her look with a black-and-silver handbag — she looked so comfortable on that red carpet.

Grier Henchy and Brooke Shields at the Spirited premiere held at the Allice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.

Henchy has started to follow in her mom’s footsteps because she has “expressed interest in going into the modeling world.” Earlier this year, the teen had the opportunity to model with her mom in a Victoria’s Secret’s Mother’s Day campaign. “I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period,” Shields told People, “You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she’s a pretty strong character.”

Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy at the Spirited premiere held at the Allice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.

Knowing that her daughter can handle the spotlight has made Shields a very proud parent. “I don’t feel like this business will eat her up,” she added. “It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her.” And yes, Shields did her best not to be a stage mom because she didn’t want to be “a pain in the neck.” We wouldn’t doubt if we see more of the dynamic duo working together in 2023!

