Prince William Reportedly Offered an ‘11th-Hour Olive Branch’ to Prince Harry Before the Queen’s Funeral

For years now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly feuding with Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. But, on Sept 10, two days after the death of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the “Fab Four” made a comeback in a rare appearance greeting fans outside of Windsor Castle. Now, a more than a month after the surprise reunion, royal insiders are letting us in on what allegedly happened that day.

According to Daily Mail, the idea of the joint appearance came from William who extended an “11th-hour olive branch” to Harry following a phone call with his father and new monarch King Charles III. His main goal was reportedly to bury the hatchet between them.

However, given the estranged nature of their relationship, a source previously revealed the outing was “awkward” to say the least. “Both couples found it hard,” an insider told People in September. “They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Though there seems to be some efforts between the two brothers to make amends, we don’t predict a full recovery anytime soon — especially given Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir. Poignantly titled “Spare,” the public will finally learn about Harry’s side of the story.

The memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, promises some big royal family “truth bombs.” For example, royal expert Jeffrey Archer, author of Next in Line, told the Daily Mail that Harry is writing an epilogue about Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and her funeral. Archer then went on to share that the memoir will only fuel the royal family feud even more. “They paid him a lot of money — something like £20 million ($22.1 million),” he added. “You want to calm it down if you’re paid £20 million?”

As unfortunate as it is, it looks like a friendship between Harry and William is nowhere near the horizon.

Related story Prince William & King Charles Reportedly Had a Volatile Reaction to Donald Trump's Choice Words for Kate Middleton

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

