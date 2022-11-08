Gisele Bündchen Is Make-Up Free & Glowing in First Photos Following Tom Brady Divorce Announcement

Gisele Bündchen is moving forward after her divorce from Tom Brady was swiftly wrapped up almost two weeks ago. The supermodel is now taking some time out for herself with a self-care vacation in Costa Rica.

The 42-year-old fashion icon was spotted out and about on Monday with her two children with Brady, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (See the photos HERE.) Bündchen kept it casual with a green crisscross crop top paired with khaki yoga pants. She kept her face clean and makeup-free and her hair in soft, natural waves — she looked so relaxed!

We're taking a moment to look back on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's biggest relationship moments. https://t.co/CmeQxmGtoj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 30, 2022

It’s reported that Bündchen got to keep her home in Costa Rica as part of the couple’s ironclad prenuptial agreement, so it’s the perfect spot to maintain a bit of privacy while her family adjusts to their new normal. The home is on the Nicoya Peninsula near Saint Teresa and it’s often where Brady and Bündchen went to unwind after a football season and during his 11-day absence from preseason training in August.

The supermodel made no secret that her ex-husband’s decision to unretire from football did not sit well with her. She was very clear in her September interview with ELLE that it was her turn to put her career first. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she explained. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.” Now that she’s officially single, it will be exciting to see what Bündchen’s next chapter entails.

