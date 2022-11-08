All Eyes Are On Paris Jackson in This Glittery Corset Dress That Shows Off Her Gorgeous Physique

During Milan Fashion Week this year, Paris Jackson blew our socks off by walking (and rocking) the runway for the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer ’23 Fashion Show on Sept 23. On the runway, the singer, who’s sister to “Bigi” and Prince Jackson, brought out her inner rock goddess with a black smokey eye and a dress that had a bejeweled bodice and a silver pleated skirt. Now, over a month later, the photographer of the event is sharing some much-needed behind the scenes footage.

In the video, shared by photographer Cherie Tao on Instagram, Paris is seen in her fitting trying on the punk-rock silver dress for the first time. Looking at the camera with a Tyra Banks-worthy “smize,” anyone could get lost in her baby blue eyes.

In the second shot, she doesn’t appear to notice the camera as she looks away placing on golden hoop earrings.

Most recently, Paris showed off her singing chops in a video posted to Instagram on Nov 5. In the clip of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, it’s safe to say the entire audience (including us) were captivated by her performance.

She posted it with the caption, “by @davettashane.”

In the video, we see Jackson getting into the music, singing along to the soulful song as the colors change with her. She's dancing around to the tune, showing off her impressive vocals (and even screaming at one point!) We love to see her back in her element and hopefully more transcendent performances like these are in the cards soon!

