Jennifer Tilly Reminds Everyone She’s the Queen of Dark Feminine Energy in This Elaborate Green & Black Ensemble

Jennifer Tilly is reminding everyone online that she is the Queen of possessing one’s dark, feminine energy. And her new look is something out of a gorgeous dream!

On Nov 2, Tilly shared a jaw-dropping snapshot that reminded fans who the real Queen of horror and dramatic, dark looks is. She uploaded the photo to promote the new episode of the Chucky TV series, with the caption, “Something wicked this way comes… Tonight: an all new episode of #Chucky 9/8c on @syfy and @usa_network #ChuckySeason2 #Chuckytvseries #chuckytv #TiffanyValentine #Chucky2022.”

In the show-stopping photo, we see the Bride of Chucky star looking like the definition of alluring in this leather cutout bodysuit, which she paired with matching black pumps and a ruffled, sheer emerald kimono. She has her iconic blonde curls down, along with her dark makeup. She’s sitting on a purple couch in a dark setting that only accentuates her stunning gothic aesthetic.

Safe to say, fans have been losing it over Tilly’s head-turning snapshot, saying things like “The photos in the background, all a shrine to Goddess Jennifer Tilly. We salute! 🙌🏻” and “This outfit = EVERYTHING!! 💚😍”

Known for her macabre roles and sultry roles, Tilly is all about embracing one’s sexuality, especially when one’s one the set while doing a sex scene. She previously told Fox News, “You know, the thing is all the actors say, ‘Oh, the kissing scenes are awful. The sex scenes are so uncomfortable. Everyone’s so uncomfortable. I hate it. Hate every minute of it.’ But it’s… an out-of-body experience.”

"It's escapism. Who doesn't love that? And especially right now. [Creator] Don Mancini wrote in all of these make-out scenes for me in the 'Chucky' series, and I'm like so happy because I hardly ever get those parts anymore."

