Lily-Rose Depp Was the Definition of Bewitching in This Tiny Chanel Ensemble That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Toned Midriff

Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp is reminding everyone why she’s a Chanel ambassador, rocking this sexy and enchanting look for everyone to swoon over!

On Nov 4, Depp wowed everyone in this jaw-dropping gray ensemble at the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection show in Miami at Faena Beach. No one could take their eyes off of the supermodel and actress’ confident look. See the photos below:

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage.

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage.

For the elite Chanel show, Depp arrived in a matching gray Chanel ensemble of a crop gray tank top and mini-skirt. She paired the tiny outfit with a silver belly chain on her midriff, which ended up accentuating her abs. Along with that, she wore delicate silver jewelry, black and white pumps, and a small leather Chanel bag.

As for her makeup, Depp rocked her iconic dark feminine, brown smoky eye makeup look. She kept her brows on the bushier, bolder side, along with adding some highlighter, bronzer, and pinky blush that matched her overlined lips.

Truly, she looks so captivating in this look, and it’s giving us some serious Winx Club vibes.

Depp has been modeling for years, becoming a Chanel brand ambassador in 2015 and modeling for a slew of their ads. In a previous interview with The Face, Depp said her mother taught her so much about life, modeling, and her confidence. “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality.” Related story Shoppers Say This Alicia Keys-Approved Mascara Has 'All Day Staying Power' & Is 'Truly Waterproof'

Depp added, “My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.”

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

