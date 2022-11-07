Everyone is Obsessing Over Kate Middleton’s Showstopping Red Coat — & You Can Get Cozy & Chic Lookalikes Starting at Only $57

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is the Queen of elegant looks, full of designer threads that sell out almost instantly after she steps out in it. On Nov 5, Kate’s daring, color-block ensemble made waves on the internet once she arrived in England at the Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match. No matter the color, no matter the occasion, Kate knows how to wear a color that’s even bolder than the last.

For this occasion, Kate wowed in a maroon shirt and skin ensemble from Gabriela Hearst and Boden Kristen. She paired the look with some elegant, delicate Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings and the true stars of the show: the Alexander McQueen Bespoke Long Double-Breasted Coat In Red. See the photos below:

While this trench coat was cut in a custom way for Kate, shoppers can still snag it in many places — but for over $4,000. So for those looking for something just as chic on a budget, we found some gorgeous dupes starting at $57.

See our top picks below!

Tanming Women’s Notch Wool Trench Coat — $57.98

Both elegant and pristine, this long wool-blend trench coat is perfect for keeping all eyes on your wherever you go!

Tanming Women's Notch Wool Trench Coat $57.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

GRACE KARIN Women Lapel Trench Coat — $69.99

This long blazer jacket is perfect for looking chic all winter long. The mid-length, double-breasted coat can work with any look you have in mind!

GRACE KARIN Women Lapel Trench Coat $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

FARVALUE Women’s Long Trenchcoat — $59.76

This flattering, water-resistant coat is perfect for looking stylish throughout those harsh, windy winter days.

FARVALUE Women's Long Trenchcoat $59.76 on Amazon.com Buy now

Women’s TOWER by London Fog Long Wool-Blend Coat — $102.00, originally $120.00

Both cozy and breathable, this divine wool blend jacket is perfect for staying warm and elegant the entire time you wear it.

Women's TOWER by London Fog Long Wool-Blend Coat $102.00, originally $120.00 Buy now

