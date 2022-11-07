RNC’s Decision Not To Foot Donald Trump’s Legal Bills If He Runs For President Could Throw Major Wrench in His Finances

With Donald Trump reportedly gearing up to announce his presidential campaign for 2024, he may find one source of money drying up quickly. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has already announced that the group will be unable to pay for the former president’s legal bills if he decides to run.

McDaniel shared that eye-opening revelation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, after it was revealed in October by The Washington Post that the committee had already paid $2.3 million of Donald Trump’s legal bills. The chairwoman added more context to why they would have to back out, “We cannot pay legal bills for any candidate that’s announced. So these are bills that came from the Letitia James lawsuit that started while he was president.” The RNC decided to help him out financially because they believed it was a “politically motivated investigation.”

Donald Trump reportedly charged the Secret Service high prices for accommodations at the hotels the Trump family owns. https://t.co/hGaVxe740m — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 17, 2022

James is suing Donald Trump, his three eldest children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, along with the Trump Organization, alleging business fraud. She is seeking $250 million in penalties, along with permanently barring the Trump family from running businesses in the state, which is an interesting predicament for a politician running for president. That’s not his only legal issue, there are many, which McDaniel even noted in her CNN interview.

“We cannot do in-kind contributions to any candidate,” she explained. “Right now, he’s the former president who’s being attacked from every which way with lawsuits.” While Donald Trump’s opponents probably see his financial mess as a hindrance, the RNC is looking at it from a fundraising perspective. McDaniel noted, “He’s certainly raised more into the RNC than we have spent on these bills.” While many politicians might panic over losing a stream of revenue, Donald Trump will likely turn to his loyal voter base, who have been happy to funnel money to him — even over legal issues.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.