Chelsea Handler Dances Around for an Important Cause As She Shows Off This Daring & Curve-Hugging Gown

Chelsea Handler has a message for everyone, and she’s getting her point across in a skintight dress that got everyone’s attention.

Back on Nov 4, Handler uploaded a now-viral video of herself in a curve-hugging, floral gown no one could take their eyes off of, with the caption, “Turn your clocks back, not this country. Go vote this Tuesday!”

In the video, we see the former Chelsea Lately host walk up to the camera, joyfully greeting her audience. “Oh, hi everybody. I just wanted to remind everybody that this Sunday is Daylight Savings. I’m not really sure why we still have Daylight Savings because I’m pretty sure we voted that off the ballot last year, but I guess some elections don’t matter, which is why it’s really important for you guys to all vote before Tuesday or on Nov. 8.”

Then Handler starts dancing around, holding and clapping her breasts as she smiles and repeats “We need to preserve our rights. We need to preserve our rights.”

Fans and friends alike commented their support and compliments, with Chef Andrea Drummer saying, “Definitely gonna vote and preserve the rights! But also…THAT DRESS.” Actress Michelle Pfieffer commented, “Well THAT certainly got our attention!😂❤️🔥🔥🔥”

As Pfieffer said, it’s safe to say that Handler got everyone’s attention, whether it be from her speech, her dance, or her stunning floral Monique Lhuillier gown that she wore at the amfAR Los Angeles Gala 2022. Related story Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

So let’s go out, and do what Handler says to do on Nov 8, and “preserve our rights!”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.

