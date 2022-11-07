Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Brittany Mahomes Turned Every Head When She Showed Up to Patrick’s Game in Skintight SKIMS Dress & Thigh-High Black Boots

Kristyn Burtt
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brittany Mahomes showed up to Sunday Night Football looking like she was ready for a red carpet, not the football stadium. The 27-year-old influencer was cheering on her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs while showing off a glam look with her adorable baby bump.

Wearing a form-fitting Skims black dress that hugged every gorgeous curve, Brittany was ready for her husband to bring home the win in this outfit. (See the photos HERE.) She paired the sexy design with thigh-high black boots and a stunning red coat to keep her warm in the chilly air. She showed off the chic look inside the tunnel of the stadium and on the football field — Brittany was definitely having a fashion moment. 

She’s been playing with her style choices this season, recently showing up to Patrick’s game with a very playful business look. Brittany is also known to coordinate matching outfits with her quarterback husband in the team’s signature colors. The couple, who married in March, is looking forward to their baby boy who will be joining their family in early 2023. They are already parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, so it’s an exciting time for them. 

Brittany is showing how much fun fashion can be throughout each trimester of pregnancy and that there are no rules to follow. Go comfy and casual or go formal and fabulous — anything goes when you are a mamma-to-be!

