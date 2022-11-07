You Can Finally Watch Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Online — Here’s Where to Steam Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The age-old expression “all PR is good PR” has never been more true than with Olivia Wilde‘s second directorial feature Don’t Worry Darling. Ever since its inception, the movie has been riddled with scandalous rumors and non-stop feuds. And, whether you’re interested in the rumors or not, the constant buzz surrounding the movie has made it a must-see – so here’s where to finally watch it!

The long-awaited film – starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself – is available to watch in the comfort of your own home on HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video.

Putting the rumors aside for a minute, Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of a married couple (Pugh and Styles) who move to a utopian experimental community. As they begin to establish their life there, Pugh begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

As for the rumors, there might be too many to count. One of the biggest scandals surrounding the movie is the relationship between Wilde and Styles, which started during filming when Wilde was allegedly still engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Styles’ role in the feature also made headlines as the singer replaced Shia LaBeouf in the movie. According to Wilde, LaBeouf was fired, but according to the actor, he quit.

Another much-talked about cast dynamic was the reported ongoing feud between Pugh and Wilde. The heart of the dispute was reportedly because Pugh “wasn’t a fan of her director disappearing so often with her leading man [Styles],” according to the entertainment industry site, Puck.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” Wilde said during the Venice Film Festival. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well-nourished.” Whether the scandals have taken over the movie or not, it’s still a mega-production star-studded film which we should all take a chance and see – now in our own homes.