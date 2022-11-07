Halle Berry Shows Off Her Edgy Side in a Sheer Lacy Jumpsuit That Teases Her Black Bra Underneath

Halle Berry is giving off a glow that can’t be denied. The 56-year-old actress looks stunning in a fresh Instagram post that teases her edgy side.

Wearing a black jumpsuit that is anything but boring, Berry gives off a moody vibe that can’t be denied. The lacy top of her outfit is sheer, teasing her fans with the black multi-strapped bra underneath. The design nips at her waist and then flows down her long legs. The lights from the dressing room glow on her face as she gives a soulful gaze toward the camera.

Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, definitely approved of this snapshot, chiming in the comments, “warms my loins.” Well, OK, we know their relationship is still red hot! She kept her caption a little less racy than Hunt, writing, “an all black moment never hurt anybody,” while adding a winking emoji. The loving duo became Instagram official in September 2020, and they’ve been gushing about each other ever since.

At the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, she said from the stage, “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.” Berry also shared with Extra that she and the talented musician are “madly in love.” She added, “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.” The Oscar winner has the man of her dreams by her side, who is rooting for every success in her career — and every sexy Instagram snapshot.

Before you go, click here to see Halle Berry’s best red carpet photos over the years.