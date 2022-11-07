Fans Are Losing It Over Mindy Kaling’s Ensemble That Shows Off Her Toned Back & Glowing Skin

Seriously, you are not ready for Mindy Kaling’s daring and gorgeous ensemble! On Nov 6, Kaling shared a series of snapshots of her new ensemble that everyone is loving right now with the question, “I’m too old for this outfit slash I am hoping you tell me I’m not?!?!”

Now, is she “too old” for this outfit? Heck no, and everyone agrees that this outfit was made for her. Director Kelly Oxford commented, “Am I too old..?” Needs to be removed from lexicon…I love this on you,” along with Emmy-winning writer Quinta Brunson saying, “Omg mindy wtf😍.”

In the photos, we see the Office alum looking radiant in this backless silk AREA flower top with jewel embellished details that show off her toned back, which she paired with pearl-embellished, vintage wash mom jeans.

We see her posing the full ensemble against a terracotta wall, followed by her sitting on a blue velvet chair and smiling from ear to ear. We end the post with a head-turning photo of her showing off her glowing skin in the backless ensemble. And we’re obsessed with this ensemble, to say the least!

Whether it be in the comfort of her home or on the red carpet, Kaling knows how to make everyone stop in their tracks with a bold look (and her killer confidence!) Kaling actually credits becoming a mother to her amazing confidence.

The Mindy Project star previously told Good Morning America that she feels "so much more happy and confident after having children." She added, "In each subsequent year of my life, I'm just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed at that."

