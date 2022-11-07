Michelle Williams Proved She’s the Queen of Redefining Black Dresses in Dazzling Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance

Michelle Williams knows how to rock a red carpet in the most chic and elegant way. Just weeks after giving birth to her third child, the 42-year-old actress made her first public appearance at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday Night.

Williams was there to support The Fablemans, a film directed by Steven Spielberg about his family’s legacy. She kept it simple with a black gown that draped off her shoulders, nipped at her waist, and showed off her gorgeous curves. There was a high-cut slit in the center of the skirt that also flaunted her toned legs. She kept the jewelry simple with a statement gold-and-diamond necklace and wore her blonde hair in a sleek bob — she looked fabulous!

Michelle Williams at the closing night screening of The Fabelmans in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

The Oscar winner is queen of a classic black outfit, it’s a style she rocked throughout her third pregnancy while promoting her recent films. From a black-and-white flowing dress at the Toronto Film Festival to an adorable crop top and pants set at the Cannes Film Festival, Williams found a stylish way to move through her different trimesters of her pregnancy. She looked comfortable and fashionable all at once.

Michelle Williams attends the photocall for Showing Up during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022 in Cannes, France. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images.

Williams is mom to daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, from her relationship to the late Heath Ledger, and son Hart, 2, and a second child, who was born sometime in October, with husband, director Thomas Kail. The couple has kept their newborn’s details under wraps, which isn’t surprising since they try and stay out of the limelight as much as possible.

