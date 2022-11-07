Dolly Parton Released a Rare Music Video Just in Time for the Holidays — & It Features an A-List Comedian

All Dolly Parton fans out there know that the singer is a huge fan of Christmas. From her pre-Christmas holiday pictures to her advent calendar, Parton has a tendency to go all out for her favorite time of the year. Spreading her contagious holiday joy even further, the bestselling author joined forces with an unexpected partner to release her new Christmas song.

Officially released over the weekend, Parton and late night TV host Jimmy Fallon have a new Christmas song entitled “Almost Too Early for Christmas.”

In the upbeat song – which also has an adorable music video – Parton and Fallon make fun of themselves for celebrating the holiday too early but go along with it anyway. Lyrics in the chorus include, “It’s almost too early for Christmas/ Too soon to be singing this song/ There’s still Halloween decorations/ And haters will say that it’s wrong.”

The two also make a reference to fellow Christmas queen Mariah Carey and Rudolph the reindeer, debatably equally as important to the holiday season. “Let’s turn on the lights for Mariah/ Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose,” the duo sings.

In the music video, animated Parton and Fallon come together to spread Christmas cheer, from making a “snowman” out of fall leaves to going caroling only to find someone dressed as Jason for Halloween. So cute!

Surprisingly enough, this not the first holiday song for the duo. Back in 2020, the two recorded their own version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Though, in fact, it might be too early to celebrate Christmas just yet, we can’t help but to support Parton’s newest song and get into the holiday spirit. After all, the tune is too catchy not to join in!

