Helena Christensen Models Her Long Legs & Confident Spirit in This Form-Fitting Black Mini-Dress

Get ready, because Helena Christensen just uploaded a series of photos in some elegant and curve-hugging ensembles that we know fans are losing it over.

On Nov 5, Christensen shared a series of photos from her newest, nature-themed photoshoot with the simple caption, “🪶💛🍁 Vintage and secondhand items up on @staerkandchristensen.”

In the photos, we see the supermodel pose in an array of jaw-dropping outfits that were basically made for her and her toned figure. While we adore all the ensembles, we have a soft spot for the delicate black lace mini-dress she posed in the most.

Now we first see her in the tiny mini-dress, showing off her sunkissed skin and long legs, followed by a snapshot of her sitting on a wooden chair in a black dress and matching tights. Next, we see her looking like a confident superstar in a purple jumpsuit, followed by another pic of her in the mini-dress.

Then, we see Christensen lying on the wooden steps, rocking a mocha and beige ensemble that she paired with hot pink heels we're obsessing over right now. We get some more head-turning, jaw-dropping snapshots of her modeling these gorgeous form-fitting ensembles (along with a black lace and golden ball gown!)

Even decades after her premiere as a model, she knows how to make everyone stop in their track with her confident posing and spirit.

Now, she is a huge body positivity advocate, known for embracing every curve. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar.

