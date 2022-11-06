Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family.

It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In a new report, Elizabeth grew close with A-list actor Tom Cruise in the final weeks before her death.

In a report from Sunday Times of London per Page Six, a close source said the two “really hit it off” over the summer, with Cruise appearing at Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They added, “The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together.”

“She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter,” they added.

Could you imagine those conversations? Our minds are definitely wandering here. It shows that even toward the end of her life, Elizabeth was truly full of surprises.

