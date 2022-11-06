Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage

Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance.

She posted it with the caption, “by @davettashane.”

In the video, we see Jackson getting into the music, singing along to the soulful song as the colors change with her. She’s dancing around to the song, showing off her impressive vocals (and even screaming at one point!) It truly looked like a transcendent experience for both Jackson and the audience at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC, and we love seeing her back in her element.

Jackson is the definition of a triple threat: she can model, act, and sing her heart out. She has been modeling since 2017, transitioning to both that and performing on stage and screen in the following years. Ever since 2020, Jackson has been killing it in the music industry, releasing powerful indie hits like “lighthouse” and “Breathe Again.”

Jackson has said on many occasions that she’s at her happy place while performing on stage, previously saying in a 2020 interview with Variety, “There are so many different cool parts about being a musician, and performing is one of them.”

She added her dream career is "to do this for the rest of my life… Connect with other artists like this, and create like this. It just makes my heart so full. It's that feeling like I'm exactly where I need to be, and I'm doing exactly what I need to be doing. It's hard to explain, but it's incredible."

