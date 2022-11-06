Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Is Glowing From Head-to-Toe In This Rare & Enchanting Swimsuit Selfie 

Vanessa Paradis’ lookalike daughter Lily-Rose Depp just made everyone stop in their tracks with a rare, jaw-dropping swimsuit selfie.

On Nov 5, Depp shared a rare mirror selfie to her Instagram story that took everyone’s breath away. She shared the stunning mirror snapshot without a caption, realizing that enough was said with this photo alone. See the photo below:

Lily Rose-Depp’s Instagram story.

In the snapshot, we see Depp looking positively radiant in this monochromatic, checkered one-piece swimsuit that perfectly shows off her toned figure and long legs. She has her wavy blonde hair down, pushed to one side to show off her killer cheekbones.

At only 23, Depp has already made huge waves in the modeling and acting world. She originally got her career started back in 2014, with a small cameo in the film Tusk. Since then, she’s appeared in campaigns for Chanel, and starred in the upcoming HBO series alongside The Weeknd called The Idol.

As you can see, Depp is spitting image of her model mother Paradis. Along with looking like twins, the two have an insanely close, wonderful bond with one another. In fact, Depp credits her mother for boosting her self-confidence.

In a previous interview with The Face, Depp said her mother taught her so much about life and her confidence. “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality,” she said. “My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.” Related story Denise Richards Proves Yellow Is Her Color in This Confident Swimsuit Photo

