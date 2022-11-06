Salma Hayek Took Everyone’s Breath Away in This Daring & Curve-Hugging Ombre Gown at the LACMA Gala

When Salma Hayek steps out onto the red carpet, all eyes go directly on her. Without fail, Hayek knows how to rock a daring ensemble that shows off her killer figure and impeccable fashion sense — and this year’s long-awaited LACMA Art + Film Gala was no different.

On Nov 5, Hayek, among many other A-listers, arrived at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala to support the growing intersection between art and film. Many arrived in show-stopping, dazzling looks, and Hayek was one of our absolute favorites of the night. See the photos below:

Michael Buckner for WWD



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

The Frida star stepped out in a floor-length, glittering ombre gown from Gucci that’s fit for a fairytale. Both showstopping and curve-hugging, this olive and light terracotta-colored dress perfectly accentuated her stunning curvy figure. Along with the strapped gown, the Oscar-nominated star paired the look with matching gloves of the same fabric, along with dazzling white jewels on her waist and wrists.

As for her makeup, she kept her trademark sunkissed glow, along with adding a touch of dark eyeliner and pink lipstick to give an extra wow factor. She kept her hair in her natural, luscious curls that are giving us serious Disney princess vibes!

This dress is very reminiscent of the ombre Gucci gown she rocked at last year’s LACMA. Remember the sparkling black and pink ombre gown with the sweetheart neckline? We see a pattern here, and we’re obsessed (and we hope she keeps it up for next year’s LACMA!)

This year's Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Gala honored sculptor Helen Pashgian, along with entertainment titan Park Chan-wook. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and supported by Gucci, everyone is still reeling from the insanely gorgeous red carpet ensembles we saw!

