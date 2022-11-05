January Jones Turns Heads In This Vibrant SKIMS Ensemble That Shows Off Her Glowing Skin & Strong Physique 

January Jones just made everyone stop in their tracks with a curve-hugging, vibrant ensemble on her Instagram story. And the only thing anyone can say is, “Wow.”

On Nov 4, the Mad Men star shared a sultry snapshot of herself looking incredible in a reflective and tight SKIMS ensemble on her Instagram story. She posted the rare mirror selfie with the simple caption, saying, “Poured myself into some @skims.”

January Jones’ Instagram story.

In the head-turning photo, we see Jones looking absolutely incredible showing off her toned physique in a daring SKIMS ensemble. She rocked a hot pink Disco Long Sleeve Bodysuit that accentuates her natural curves, pairing it with black Disco pants and leather knee-high boots.

She has no makeup, which shows off her naturally glowing skin, and has her platinum locks as straight and light as can be. Truly, she looks so gorgeous in this curvy snapshot!

In a recent interview with Shape, Jones talked in-depth about her self-care and fitness routines, along with how she’s embracing her body in every stage it’s been through so far. “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much.” Related story January Jones Is Calling Out ‘Toxic Femininity’ In This Rare Snapshot Of Her in a Pink Bikini

She added, “As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch… I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.”

