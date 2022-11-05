Prince William & King Charles Reportedly Had a Volatile Reaction to Donald Trump’s Choice Words for Kate Middleton

Back in 2012, you may or may not remember when a scandal came about when Kate Middleton’s topless photos from a nude beach were published in the French magazine Closer. Not only were the Royal Family angered by the magazine, but many people in the household were reportedly enraged over one public figure’s comments: former President Donald Trump.

Christopher Andersen’s book called The King: The Life of Charles III, it reportedly revealed the family’s reaction to the former President’s comments. It’s reported that Prince William and King Charles III lost it, “exploding in torrents of profanity” following Donald Trump’s 2012 tweets about Kate Middleton’s topless photos.

The former President tweeted about the scandal, saying, “Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame.” He added, “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

But the tweets weren’t the only time Trump commented on the nude photos. In a previous interview with Fox and Friends per Daily Mail, he said, “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why she would ever be out in the nude? Why would she be standing in the nude in a swimming pool or wherever she was. She’s Kate. It’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but boy, how can you do a thing so stupid?”

When the men of the Windsor house read and saw these comments, including Charles, William, and Prince Harry, they reportedly lost their minds. Andersen wrote, “Trump’s criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons.”

It’s also alleged that the three worked tirelessly to “work behind the scenes to discourage Trump’s visit.”

