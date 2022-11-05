Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.

On Nov 3, Zeta-Jones uploaded a series of rare photos to her Instagram page, updating fans on her and Douglas’ newest excursion with the caption, “Paris..Amour…J’adore❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Douglas giving Zeta-Jones a loving peck on the forehead, with Zeta-Jones smiling to the camera. We can really feel the love exuding from this photo, and Zeta-Jones hinted that the pair are in love and in Paris with a photo of the Eiffel Tower. In love and in Paris? These two are really living a fairytale life.

Now, we’re not the only ones losing it over the rare PDA snapshot, because fans can’t get enough of this loving pair. One fan wrote, “Your smile says it all ❤️bless you both in Paris Catherine & Michael ❤️,” and another added, “I adore Paris!!! The best place to go with your hubby 🥰♥️.”

The pair met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito. They didn’t hit it off immediately, but soon, after Douglas kept trying, they fell in love (and have been in love ever since!)

They married two years later in Nov 2000, welcoming two children named Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Related story Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Former Nanny Shared Even More Uncomfortable Alleged Details About the Couple's Tumultuous Split

In 2021, the Chicago star told WSJ Magazine in a super-rare interview about the secret to her and Douglas’ long marriage. She said, “My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

