Shay Mitchell Oozes Confidence As She Wows in This Hypnotizing Dress That Shows Off Her Toned Figure

It’s no secret that Shay Mitchell is a confident superstar, but this new Instagram story not only proved that, but we dare say she’s a confident goddess.

On Nov 4, the Pretty Little Liars uploaded a head-turning video of herself looking as glowing and confident as ever to her Instagram story, without a caption because, let’s face it, no caption is needed for this show-stopping vid.

Shay Mitchell Instagram story.

In the video, we saw Mitchell looking (and probably feeling) so confident and glamorous as she rocks a strappy, cutout black dress that perfectly accentuates her natural curves.

She paired the stunning mini-dress with a dramatic eye makeup look, hoop earrings, and flowing hair we hope to achieve with a series of hair masks. She looks so in her element in this video, and we absolutely love to see it!

In a previous interview with People, the You star talked about her key to confidence in every setting. She said, “I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with.”

"I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do," she added. "We always look at somebody else and we're like, 'Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.' I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with."

