Scout Willis Looks Just Like Her Superstar Mom Demi Moore in This Showstopping & Vintage Ensemble

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis has taken a lot after her mother: her spunk, talent, and her impeccable style. But now, people are literally seeing double between the two, specifically Willis latest premiere appearance and her mama back in the 1990s.

On Nov 3, Willis uploaded a series of photos from the premiere of My Policeman with the caption, “Just a nice casual evening supporting my best friend Harry Styles, here we are pictured on the red carpet together. #mypoliceman.”

You can see the stunning red carpet photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Willis posing on the red carpet, wowing everyone with her vintage-inspired ensemble of yellow lace, loose-fitting shirt, black slacks, matching Chelsea boots, a unique matching black hat, and a patterned Stella McCartney jacket that matches both the black and yellow pieces throughout. As for her makeup, Willis went with her go-to soft, natural makeup with a bit of warm-hued eyeshadow and matching rosy lips.

Like always, she absolutely killed it on the red carpet, but people (including family) are freaking out over the similarities between her and her mama Moore. Her younger sister Tallulah Willis commented, “Last pic is so iconic mama in 90s” and we have to agree!

Moore and Scout have twinned more than once, especially when they’re together on the red carpet. But this time, we see such a huge resemblance between the two, especially when Scout smiles on the red carpet. Related story Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Scout is Moore and Bruce Willis’ middle child, 31, welcoming two other daughters named Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 28, during their marriage. She’s also a loving older sister to her half-siblings Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

